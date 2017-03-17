Joe Jonas Is Making His Friends Uncomfortable With This Picture

March 17, 2017 11:52 AM
Imagine if you are a friend of Joe Jonas and have to drive past a HUGE billboard featuring him in tight underwear everyday?  Jonas told People magazine that a dude friend of his is weird about it:

“Yeah, it’s pretty funny. My friends who don’t want to see that,” he says. “Like, my buddy who’s a real estate agent in L.A., his office is right near [the billboard], and he drives by on La Cienega every day. He’s like, ‘Screw you!'”

“He’s sending me pictures, like, ‘I hate this.’ Why do I have to look at this?” kids Jonas. “I love it. It’s torture for him.”

