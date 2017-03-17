ClevelandFeed – Bloom Bakery & Cleveland Catholics Are Allowed To Eat Corned Beef!

Here’s what to look forward to on the Cleveland foodie scene, thanks to our #ClevelandFeed expert, Jen Picciano of Cleveland 19 News and Cheftovers.

Cleveland Catholics, rejoice! Catholics have been granted permission to eat corned beef today, now go get that sandwich.

Bloom bakery is celebrating their one year anniversary. For such an occasion, they’re bringing in a world-renowned artisan baker to help them develop new pastries! Jen Picciano will be baking with them Saturday morning.

Listen to our entire installment of this week’s #ClevelandFeed here: