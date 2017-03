PR & Marketing Coordinator for the Avon Lake Library Jill Ralston says they found the first bottle shoved inside newspapers back in January.

Since then, they’ve found 30 bottles (labels removed, dish-washed, with a hint of A1 still lingering) in random places around the library.

Ralston says if it’s a game, she would like to know the rules so the library can play along, and that right now she feels like she is messing up the game because she is removing the bottles from the shelves.

MORE HERE