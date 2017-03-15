The Jeremiah & Jeff Show Will Ride In Style This St. Patrick’s Day

Though the forecast isn’t looking particularly enjoyable, this St. Patrick’s Day will go down in history as a very memorable one. That’s because Jeremiah, Jeff, Aly and Producer Paul from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show will be cruising along as part of the parade in downtown Cleveland.

But wait, there’s more!

In honor of the Cleveland Metroparks’ 100th anniversary, the gang will be riding in style on the beloved Water Taxi.

… now if it were only warm enough for it to be in the water. #sigh

Wonder what your favorite morning show hosts will be donning? Let’s just say their attire will be of the romantic sort. That’s right — Jeremiah, Jeff and Aly placed a pretty hefty bet on this season of The Bachelor which will result in a very fake yet very public wedding.

The parade kicks off at 1:04pm (see what they did there?) and you can check out the map here. Be sure to take tons of pics when you see the gang in the parade and share them with us by using #JJStPats. Until then, you can take a look at the pics from St. Patrick’s Day 2016 (and try not to be *too* jealous of the sunshine).

Oh, and if you’re jonesin’ for some corned beef & cabbage, here’s our list of all the best places to go in Cleveland to get your fix.