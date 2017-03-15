Cleveland Is The Second-To-Last “Happiest City”, Just Above Detroit

Hey, at least we’re not Detroit.

WalletHub ranked 150 cities, placing us at 149th, on a list of “Happiest Cities” in the country.

According to cleveland.com —

The rankings came from 30 criteria, grouped into three categories: emotional and physical well being, income and employment, and community and environment.

These included factors like number of work hours, depression rates and adequate-sleep rates.

Four out of the top five “happiest” cities are in California. They are:

Fremont, California

San Jose, California

Irvine, California

San Francisco, California

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Two of the least happy cities were in Ohio. The five most unhappy cities were:

Detroit, Michigan

Cleveland, Ohio

Augusta, Georgia

Birmingham, Alabama

Toledo, Ohio

Cincinnati landed at 136 and Columbus came in at 95.