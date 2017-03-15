Cleveland Is The Second-To-Last “Happiest City”, Just Above Detroit

March 15, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: cleveland, Detroit, Happiest Cities, WalletHub

Hey, at least we’re not Detroit.

WalletHub ranked 150 cities, placing us at 149th, on a list of “Happiest Cities” in the country.

According to cleveland.com

The rankings came from 30 criteria, grouped into three categories: emotional and physical well being, income and employment, and community and environment.

These included factors like number of work hours, depression rates and adequate-sleep rates.

Four out of the top five “happiest” cities are in California. They are:

Fremont, California
San Jose, California
Irvine, California
San Francisco, California
Sioux Falls, South Dakota 

Two of the least happy cities were in Ohio. The five most unhappy cities were:

Detroit, Michigan
Cleveland, Ohio
Augusta, Georgia
Birmingham, Alabama
Toledo, Ohio

Cincinnati landed at 136 and Columbus came in at 95.

 

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live