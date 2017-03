Heck yeah science!

Germ expert Professor Anthony Hilton, from Aston University, did a study with 2,000. 79 percent of those people admitting to eating food they’ve dropped on the ground for 5 seconds or less.

He goes on to say “Our research has shown that the nature of the floor surface, the type of food dropped on the floor and the length of time it spends on the floor can all have an impact on the number that can transfer.”

More