Nordstrom is selling ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’…and they’re $95.

What!?

Topshop's Clear Knee Mom Jeans are the surest sign yet of impending Armageddon. https://t.co/XPcfImuGvT pic.twitter.com/KHZKEagFti — Christopher Sprigman (@CJSprigman) March 13, 2017

Most of the internet doesn’t understand it…

You guys. Wtffffffff is this? Am I hallucinating? https://t.co/jWeBcy8mxr — Leah, agirlandaboy (@agirlandaboy) March 13, 2017

Cher even weighed in…

This is not “futurist and fun” ¬†It’s ugly and stupid. ¬†Please don’t Nordstrom – sincerely, everyone.