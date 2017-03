The season Finale of NBC’s ‘This is Us’ airs tonight at 9 pm.

We left off with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) driving drunk to presumably Cleveland, where his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has her first tour stop with her band. We know Kate blames herself for her father’s death.

We also know that Jack’s death has not been filmed yet, so the probability of ‘This is Us’ showing the death scene tonight is not likely.

Here is a sneak peak of tonight’s finale

