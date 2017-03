Grandma Doreen was on vacation in Mexico when she was invited to take some shot with spring breakers, she did not disappoint.  Grandma D took them down like a champ and Twitter went crazy!  Her granddaughters tweet has received over 20,000 retweets.

My grandma is in Mexico taking shots with random girls on the beach and posting pics of it with captions like they're bff's.. pic.twitter.com/SA47BMUsX3 — payt (@paytongrett) March 9, 2017

The spring breakers tweeted more video of grandma bonding time…

@paytongrett we love your grandma so much omfg pic.twitter.com/iPWdC5oxdS — anna maria (@annaamsberry) March 10, 2017

Doreen the Grandma, legend.