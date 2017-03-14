Britney Spears Spends Family Time at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

By Amanda Wicks

Britney Spears has been spending a lot of time with family lately and that includes her niece Maddie, who was involved in a frightening ATV accident in early February.

The former Mouseketeer enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disney World with her two sons Jayden and Sean Federline, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her niece (and Jamie Lynn’s daughter) Maddie yesterday (March 13th). She tweeted a photo collage, which showed her riding Mad Tea Party as well as Splash Mountain with the kids before enjoying a sweet treat. “Great day with the fam,” she wrote along with several flower and heart emojis.

Their day out followed Maddie’s ATV accident in Louisiana earlier in February. She was trapped underwater for roughly two minutes on February 5th, but emergency responders eventually got her loose and took her to the hospital where she remained in critical but stable condition.