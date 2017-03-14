Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Cleveland

In the vast melting pot that is Cleveland, Ohio there are certain recipes that are universally accepted as comfort foods. To note, we have various kinds of potato pancakes, a variety of vegetable leaves stuffed with a wide assortment of meat or vegetable fillings and corn beef served from everything as the main filler in sandwiches to being an addition to cabbage dishes (with and without noodles). Corn beef and cabbage seems to be one of those types of dishes that pulls on the heartstrings harkening back to the days when you sat down with the family to a simple yet filling home cooked meal. While some families still go to the trouble of cooking in the traditional manner, for the rest of us yearning to reconnect to our childhoods we are lucky to have a variety of ethnic style restaurants that cater to our deep rooted needs.