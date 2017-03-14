Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Cleveland

In the vast melting pot that is Cleveland, Ohio there are certain recipes that are universally accepted as comfort foods. To note, we have various kinds of potato pancakes, a variety of vegetable leaves stuffed with a wide assortment of meat or vegetable fillings and corn beef served from everything as the main filler in sandwiches to being an addition to cabbage dishes (with and without noodles). Corn beef and cabbage seems to be one of those types of dishes that pulls on the heartstrings harkening back to the days when you sat down with the family to a simple yet filling home cooked meal. While some families still go to the trouble of cooking in the traditional manner, for the rest of us yearning to reconnect to our childhoods we are lucky to have a variety of ethnic style restaurants that cater to our deep rooted needs.
1705 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, OH
(216) 476-2000
www.westparkstation.com“Where the neighborhood comes together” is this Kamm’s Corners eatery’s motto of which should be added “to enjoy lots of great food.” The extensive menu has such delicacies as “The Irish Breakfast Burger” which consists of a Black Angus burger, piled high with corned beef, a fried egg, Swiss cheese and “secret sauce.” There is also the Lobster Mac and Cheese, The Fried Cheese Wheel, Meatloaf Meatballs, Boom Boom Shrimp (with special Boom Boom Sauce), Celtic Chicken and of course Corn Beef and Cabbage. WPS is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
1201 University Road
Cleveland, OH
216) 771-9236
www.soklowskis.comIf you are of European ancestry a trip to Sokolowskis is nostalgic journey back to your childhood when mom and grandma worked together in the kitchen cooking traditional recipes. Established in 1923, this restaurant institution claims to be the oldest family owned restaurant in Northeastern Ohio. Known far and wide for their perogies this is a working man’s place to eat where comfort food reigns supreme in historic Tremont. Much of the fare is Polish and Eastern European influenced with a healthy batch of good old American comfort food thrown in that includes of course, Corn Beef and Cabbage. After your meal be sure to take some time to look at the huge collection of photos that line the walls and tell the cultural history of Cleveland. Hours are Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dinner hours Fridays 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays 4 to 9 p.m.
14490 Cedar Road
Cleveland, OH
(216) 382-5350
www.jacksdeliandrestaurant.comIn 1980, Jack Markowitz and his two sons, Alvie and Harry began the Deli/Restaurant. A native of Czechoslovakia, Jack wanted to share with his neighbors the traditional deli foods and dishes that he had grown up with. Although Jack passed away in 2002 the tradition of preparing each and every menu item from scratch lives on. Gathering the finest ingredients from around the country, customers enjoy such classics as chicken soup, matzo balls, corn beef, pastrami, potato pancakes, blintzes, kugel as well as fresh baked breads and pastries. They also serve corn beef and cabbage. For those wishing to extend their dining experience, many of the items are available for sell at their Deli. Hours are Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
25517 Eaton Way
Bay Village, OH
(440) 250-9086
https://www.facebook.com/Greenisland-Irish-Pub-RestaurantIf you have ever had the privilege of traveling through Ireland you are well acquainted with the numerous Pubs (or Public Houses) that dot the landscape of each and every village, town and city. More than just a bar, these are family friendly meeting places where neighbors gather to eat, drink and discuss the topics of the day. Along with tightly controlled liquor standards, the food needs to be top notch as well.
In Northeast Ohio we are blessed to have Greenisland that was begun fourteen years ago by owners Sean and Connie McConnell and Chef Abner Cortes who specializes in Irish-American fare. From Sheppard’s Pie, Irish Guinness-braised liver-and-onions, boxty, various corn beef influenced items (including corn beef and cabbage), Lake Perch fish and chips and appetizers there is a whole lot to like about this place. Hours are Mondays through Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
11111 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH
(216) 368-0090
www.thejollyscholar.comBack in 2005 The Jolly Scholar began as a simple bar and grill on the campus of Case Western Reserve University. From that humble beginnings of four beer taps, “The Jolly” as grown to be an experimental-centric brew pub with currently 23 ways to wet your whistle. Operated by the students there are over fifty food items on their menu priced with the student clientele budget in mind. Stop by for some old fashion corn beef and cabbage or pizza or Jolly burger or pizza or salad or sandwich or whatever. It’s all good with plenty of custom designed beers to wash it down. Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays noon to midnight and closed Sundays in the summer.