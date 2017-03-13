John Mayer Unveils Full ‘The Search For Everything’ Tracklist

By Radio.com Staff

John Mayer has been rolling out his new album The Search for Everything in four-song waves, and today the singer revealed the final four tracks.

Related: John Mayer Announces 2017 ‘The Search for Everything Tour’

Mayer shared that the final tracks from the album will be “In the Blood, “Theme from ‘The Search for Everything,'” “Rosie,” and “Never on the Day You Leave.” The full album is set to be released tomorrow Tuesday, March 14th.

Check out the full tracklisting, in sequence, below.