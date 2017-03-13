Jeff Fights For A Cure, Fill Out A Bracket and Join Him!

March 13, 2017 6:28 AM By Jeff Kurkjian

Jeff’s grandma is a breast cancer survivor. She is now 92-years-old now. She moved in with Jeff and his family when he was fifteen years old. He is fighting for a cure for those who may not be as lucky as his grandma.

Join Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio Associate Council for their biggest event of the year, the 4th Annual Brackets for the Cure!

For each donation of $20, you will have access to the Susan G. Komen bracket through CBSSports.com. Make your tournament picks and submit your bracket between March 12 and March 16 at 11am. Don’t miss your chance to win big and join the fight for the cure.

Do it NOW and do it HERE!

Check out their website to learn more about their cause, komenneohio.org. The associate Council is comprised of young professionals throughout Northeast Ohio dedicated to supporting the mission of the organization and bringing greater awareness to breast cancer. Last year, the event raised over $9,000 to help fight breast cancer. This year, they hope to raise even more!

 

