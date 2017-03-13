Ed Sheeran to Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last week, Ed Sheeran commented that he’d like to take a plunge into acting. Apparently, he’ll start with a toe-dip by making a cameo appearance on the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones.

The producers of the show, David Benioff and Dan Weiss made the announcement Sunday (March 12) on a film panel at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, which also featured cast members Sophie Turner and Maise Williams, who is a big Sheeran fan.

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie,” Benioff said. “And this year we finally did it.”

After the announcement, Turner joked, “I’m still waiting on Bieber,” and Weiss responded jokingly, “You’re waiting on Biebs? Season 9.”

There’s no word yet on what Sheeran’s role will be on the program or in what episode he will appear, but the singer confirmed the news in a tweet yesterday afternoon. “Guess the cat’s out of the bag…” he wrote, linking to a story in Vanity Fair.

Sheeran follows in the footsteps of Coldplay’s Will Champion and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, who made earlier cameos the program The new season of Game of Thrones will launch July 16 on HBO.