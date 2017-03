CONCERT: Luke Bryan

HUNTIN’, FISHIN’, AND LOVIN’ EVERY DAY TOUR

LUKE BRYAN

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BRETT ELDREDGE AND LAUREN ALAINA



WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017

WHERE: Progressive Field

Buy tickets at Indians.com/lukebryan, charge-by-phone at 877-538-6282 or at Ticketmaster.com. The main ticket office at Progressive Field will be open for ticket sales starting at 10 am on Friday, March 17th ONLY and tickets will be available with NO additional fees All dates, acts, and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Tickets may be subject to fees.