Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 11, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. Paris-Chainsmokers

3. This Town-Niall Horan

4. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

5. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

6. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

7. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

8. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

10. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

11. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

12. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

13. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

14. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

15. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

16. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

17. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

18. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

20. Down-Marian Hill

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.