Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 11, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. Paris-Chainsmokers
3. This Town-Niall Horan
4. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
5. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
6. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
7. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
8. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
10. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
11. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
12. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
13. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
14. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
15. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
16. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
17. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
18. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
20. Down-Marian Hill
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.