WOW! Mama June Reveals Her Shockingly Slimmer Figure!

March 10, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: Alana, ET, honey boo boo, MaMa June

via ETonline.com

In ET’s exclusive first look at Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star’s 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, asks her a big favor.

The former child pageant contestant explains that seeing as she’s going to be a flower girl in her father Sugar Bear’s wedding, his fiancee asked if she would go look at dresses for the wedding party.

WATCH this video of Alana and Mama June chatting about Sugar Bear’s wedding:

Mama June had gastric sleeve surgery and multiple skin removal operations.  By the end of the show she slims down to a size 4.

