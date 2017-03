Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, and current boyfriend Cavs star Tristan Thompson, had to be physically separated after they recently met.

Khloe wanted the guys to meet at her home because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar, and thought the two could at least pretend to get along. Things didn’t go too well, and Odom’s buddy had to separate the two.

Sources close to Khloe now say she knows they can’t be in the same room.