#ClevelandFeed – Restaurant Week, Maple Sugar, & Fish Fry!

March 10, 2017 8:57 AM
Jen Picciano from Cleveland 19 New’s has got our up-to-snuff deets on what’s going down in the Cleveland foodie scene!

(BONUS: it’s lent, so that means fish fry!)

First off, we’ve still got another week of Cleveland Independent’s Restaurant Week.  If there’s somewhere around town you haven’t given a try, now’s the time:


Did you know our #ClevelandFeed expert is also a blogger?  Check out her page, Cheftovers, for more on the maple sugar season.  Lake Metroparks Farmpark does Maple Sugaring Weekends, which is family fun activities showing how that golden delicious stuff is produced.  Family trip idea, for sure!

syrup #ClevelandFeed Restaurant Week, Maple Sugar, & Fish Fry!

(Photo Credit: Jen Picciano / Cleveland 19 News)

She also told us about a new restaurant opening in the Garfield Building:


And, of course, fish fry.

It’s Friday during lent and over here at Q104, we complied a list of the best of the best of the Cleveland fish fry scene.  Would you add anything to the list?

HEAR THE FULL #ClevelandFeed SEGMENT BELOW:
