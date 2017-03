Celebrities, they’re just like us.

Only…they get to use a secret Tinder.

A Reddit user spilled the beans in a thread that she received a “Tinder Select” invite. Tinder Select is the Tinder the you and I’s of the world do not have access to.

Tinder Select is a member’s only community. Tinder reaches out to who they think should be “in the club” and gives them an invite. The group is primarily made up of Actors, CEO’s, Model’s, Singers…generally, wealthy famous people.

More