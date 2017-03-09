Justin Bieber Impersonator Charged With Over 900 Sex Crimes

A 42-year-old man in Australia who posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged in over 900 offences.

Police have warned young fans and their parents to be extra vigilant when using the internet.

According to USA Today —

“Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a law lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, was charged in November with using Facebook and Skype to impersonate the star, after tip-offs from U.S. and German authorities.

Chalmers was charged with using a carriage service to procure and groom children for sex and to access child pornography. He was also charged with possessing child porn.”

The *real* Justin Bieber is currently touring in Australia.

It’s unclear how long Chalmers could spend in prison if he’s convicted.