Tinder Is Celebrating Women’s Day

March 8, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, q104 tinder, tinder @tinder donate, tinder donate $100, tinder women's day, tonider charity

Tinder wants to help you support the cause that you care about!

The dating app will donate $100 to the charity of your choice in honor of International Women’s Day. (March 8th, 2017).

All you have to do is tweet @Tinder and mention a cause of your choice.

It can be the name of a specific charity that supports women or girls or anything of your choice.  You have to include the hashtag #FundHerCause. Then you get a code that directs you to a $100 donation to the female-friendly charity you picked on Tinder.fund.

 

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live