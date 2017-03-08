Tinder Is Celebrating Women’s Day

Tinder wants to help you support the cause that you care about!
The dating app will donate $100 to the charity of your choice in honor of International Women’s Day. (March 8th, 2017).
All you have to do is tweet @Tinder and mention a cause of your choice.
It can be the name of a specific charity that supports women or girls or anything of your choice. You have to include the hashtag #FundHerCause. Then you get a code that directs you to a $100 donation to the female-friendly charity you picked on Tinder.fund.