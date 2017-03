Starburst has heard you loud and clear, lovers-of-the-pink-ones.

According to the Senior Director of Confections at Wrigley, (the maker of Starburst), “On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst’”

Beginning next month, the all-pink version will be available at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and on Amazon.