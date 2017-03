Holy moly.

That is something.

For the first time in 146 years, the National Weather Service documented no snow on the ground in Chicago in January and February. Typically January and February are the snowiest months of the year. This is of course raising concerns about global warming and climate change.

However, with the warmer weather, it’s had somewhat of a positive effect, with lower heat bill, fewer weather-related accidents, increased shopping and additional construction.

More.