Look What NEO City Is On This List Of “Overlooked Dream Cities”

March 8, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Overlooked Dream Cities, Parma

When you read the words “dream city” you probably think places like New York, LA, Denver maybe, Miami… somewhere glamorous or warm, right?

GoodCall® analysts looked at data from cities with fewer than 300,000 people and ranked them based on walkability, crime rate, cost of living and amenities.

The result was a list of Overlooked Dream Cities – places where you’d want to, and can actually afford to, live.

Our very own Parma landed at #3 on this list!

According to the study, Parma is “one of the safest cities in the country, with just 13.9 crimes per 1,000 people. That’s a remarkable statistic given the low cost of living – more than 12% below the national average. The city has more than 160 restaurants and bars and is booming with small businesses for that great, community feel you’ve been looking for.”

