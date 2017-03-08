Look What NEO City Is On This List Of “Overlooked Dream Cities”

When you read the words “dream city” you probably think places like New York, LA, Denver maybe, Miami… somewhere glamorous or warm, right?

GoodCall® analysts looked at data from cities with fewer than 300,000 people and ranked them based on walkability, crime rate, cost of living and amenities.

The result was a list of Overlooked Dream Cities – places where you’d want to, and can actually afford to, live.

Our very own Parma landed at #3 on this list!

According to the study, Parma is “one of the safest cities in the country, with just 13.9 crimes per 1,000 people. That’s a remarkable statistic given the low cost of living – more than 12% below the national average. The city has more than 160 restaurants and bars and is booming with small businesses for that great, community feel you’ve been looking for.”