International Women’s Day In Cleveland

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

On top of IWD, today is also being celebrated as #ADayWithoutAWoman. Today, women are encouraged to abstain from paid or unpaid labor… like going to work or do housework… to highlight the role women play in our society.

This afternoon in downtown Cleveland, participants of #ADayWithoutAWoman are invited to gather at 4:30pm at the FREE stamp in Willard Park next to Cleveland City Hall.

A Facebook page says there will be speeches highlighting women’s issues before everyone marches over to the Old Stone Church on Public Square by 6pm.

If you are a woman – celebrate yourself today! If you have a woman in your life – celebrate her! She deserves it!