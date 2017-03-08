Cleveland Carjacker Caught Because He Couldn’t Drive Stick Shift

March 8, 2017 11:19 AM
According to Cleveland.com, Police said 18-year-old Damari Wayne approached a 23-year-old man in a Ford Mustang and said, “Get out of your vehicle now or I’m going to blow you away”.

Wayne and a younger accomplice, grabbed the man’s wallet and cellphone from the car, then realized they were allegedly attempting to carjack a manual transmission vehicle.

Neither how to drive a stick, so they allegedly asked the car’s owner on how work the pedals.  They gave up, ran off and police used the stolen cell phone to track them down.

