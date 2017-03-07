SHOW: Peppa Pig Live! ‘Peppa Pig’s Surprise’

SURPRISE! BRAND NEW PEPPA PIG LIVE SHOW COMING TO AKRON CIVIC THEATRE

ON OCTOBER 25

TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, MARCH 11 AT 10 AM AT LIVENATION.COM

Surprise, Peppa Pig fans! A brand new, live stage show announced today ensures Peppa Pig will be touring North America through 2017 and beyond.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise will visit more than 60 cities, stopping by Akron Civic Theatre on October 25. The Peppa Pig stage show, based on Entertainment One’s (eOne) top-rated TV series, airing daily on Nick Jr., is one of the most successful family theater tours in U.S. history. One hundred twenty five venues have completely sold out with 300,000 tickets sold in the U.S. to date.

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. VIP packages that include a meet and greet are available starting Tuesday, March 7 at 12 Noon local time. Tickets will go on-sale to the public beginning Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In Peppa Pig’s Surprise, it’s a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and her younger brother George, but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is. Audiences will enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, many surprises. The live show encompasses the charming, colorful nature of the incredibly popular television series and features brand-new songs and life-size puppets that walk, talk, dance, and jump up and down to give audiences a unique, interactive theatrical experience from the moment the curtain opens. The fun-filled show brings the hit TV series to life on stage, giving families the opportunity to engage with their favorite characters like never before in an unforgettable first live theater experience.

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise promises to be the perfect theater show for all preschoolers,” said Director Richard Lewis, who returns to adapt episodes from the hit TV show for stage as he did with the touring smash hit Peppa Pig’s Big Splash. “It’s been an incredible experience seeing the children’s reactions to the live stage show. It just confirms that Peppa Pig really is a worldwide phenomenon.”

“Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive to the first tour and we look forward to bringing Peppa’s story to life on stage once again with a whole new adventure,” said Jonathan Shank, Executive Producer, Red Light Management. “Kids love interacting with these characters on stage.”

For more information and tour dates, please visit peppapigliveus.com.