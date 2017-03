We want to thank Sabrina Carpenter for coming in and having some fun with The Jeremiah & Jeff Show this morning!

PHOTOS: Sabrina Carpenter Visits Q104 – March 7, 2017

Lookin' good, @SabrinaAnnLynn! Thanks for hanging out with us today! pic.twitter.com/VAJAcMeTcF — Q104 Cleveland (@Q104Cleveland) March 7, 2017

We’ll have a full video of her cover of No Scrubs/No Diggity later today! Stay tuned…