Sabrina Carpenter Covers Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, Sings ‘No Scrubs’/’No Diggity’ Mash-Up

The ultra-talented Sabrina Carpenter came and visited us at Q104 earlier in the day on Tuesday – and we had so much fun.
PHOTOS: Sabrina Carpenter Visits Q104 – March 7, 2017
Jeff from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show brought in his keyboard and jammed with Sabrina!
They covered Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Shape Of You‘, which somehow seamlessly transitioned to a cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs‘ and Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity.’
Thank you so much, Sabrina! We can’t wait to have you back and sing some more.
Watch the video here:
