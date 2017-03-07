Sabrina Carpenter Covers Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, Sings ‘No Scrubs’/’No Diggity’ Mash-Up

The ultra-talented Sabrina Carpenter came and visited us at Q104 earlier in the day on Tuesday – and we had so much fun.

PHOTOS: Sabrina Carpenter Visits Q104 – March 7, 2017

Jeff from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show brought in his keyboard and jammed with Sabrina!

They covered Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Shape Of You‘, which somehow seamlessly transitioned to a cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs‘ and Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity.’

Thank you so much, Sabrina! We can’t wait to have you back and sing some more.

Watch the video here:

