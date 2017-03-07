How do you pass the time while waiting for the baby to come? Have a little fun! While April the Giraffe is waiting to give birth in New York, a pregnant woman in South Carolina decided to put on a giraffe mask and start live streaming from Facebook using a camera mounted in her bedroom, just like April’s live cam.

She posted the video of herself pacing around the room, anxiously waiting to give birth. More than 5 million people have watched her live stream, so expect a sponsorship on her belly soon.