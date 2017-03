Huh?

Yeah, like, “choose-your-own-ending” children’s books. That’s what’s happening.

According to DailyMail, viewers may soon be able to control key plot decisions using their remote control.

Right now they’re doing trials for children’s “choose your own adventure” shows. If it’s successful, then they’ll work on programs and shows for adults.

No word on if it’ll work for series that already exist, or only new ones.