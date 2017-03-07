LeBron James Apologizes To His Wife, Reveals What Makes Him Cry

LeBron James was a star guest on “Road Trippin'”, the podcast hosted by his Cavs teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, and Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton.

James revealed he recently apologized to his wife Savannah for everything she has put with while he tries to become the “greatest to ever play this game.”

“I am addicted to the process. I’m addicted to the process. It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’ I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. … I want you to understand that along this journey while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are – my babies are.’”

James also admitted he cried while watching “The Lion King” and a special episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.