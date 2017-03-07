Happy National Pancake Day: Get A Free Short Stack At IHOP

PANCAKES WITH PURPOSE: GUESTS RECEIVE A FREE SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES AT IHOP® RESTAURANTS – MARCH 7

National Pancake Day® Fundraiser Aims to Raise $3.5 Million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Nationwide

In partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, IHOP® Restaurants is celebrating its 12th annual National Pancake Day® to raise $3.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals programs in the communities they serve.

On National Pancake Day, guests who visit participating restaurants will receive a free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous Buttermilk pancakes, and in return are asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the CMN Hospital in their community. To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.c om.

WHEN: TUESDAY, March 7, 2017, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with some locations extending the celebration until 10 p.m.

WHERE: Participating IHOP restaurants in the Cleveland, OH area.

National Pancake Day Fun Facts:

IHOP Restaurants expect to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on National Pancake Day this year – which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high!

In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for leading children’s charities.

Since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP Restaurants has raised $24 million to support charities in the local communities in which they operate.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.