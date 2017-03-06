Would You Glue A Bow On A Baby’s Head?

We're revamping our website and adding bows for sale–coming soon! Here is my niece, Maren, wearing one! pic.twitter.com/1dGEVBHtuH — Girlie Glue (@GirlieGlue) May 6, 2013

Yeah, it’s called “Girlie Glue”. If you get annoyed when people can’t tell if your new baby is a boy or a girl, this is probably for you. An “interesting” new solution is “safe” glue that allows you to stick stuff to your baby’s head to make it obvious that it’s a GIRL.

CEO Katie Hydrick says she got the idea when she tried to adorn her baby’s head with hair clips and realized she had no hair. She came up with the recipe herself.

“Girlie Glue is an all-natural accessory glue – no hair necessary! Fancy possibilities are endless with a dab of Girlie Glue,” the website says.