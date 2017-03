If you’ve been watching this season of The Bachelor at all, recently-sent-home-contestant Corinne became notorious for (well, lots of things) but mainly because it was discovered that she has a nanny.

For herself.

Ellen decided to capitalize on this. She had Emma Watson on her show, sent her in a green room with an earpiece in, and had her interview a nanny… for herself.

The catch is, Ellen was doing all the “talking”! WATCH: