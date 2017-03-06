VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson Arrested At LAX

Former 1D-er Louis Tomlinson was arrested at LAX after a late night scuffle with a photographer in the baggage claim area. From the video, it looks as though Louis is trying to prevent the photog from taking pictures of his girlfriend Eleanor.

When Louis turns his back to fight the photographer off, a women attacks Louis girlfriend and Louis runs to her aid, throwing the woman attacking his girlfriend to the ground.

Basically, a lot is happening here. Louis was arrested for his actions and released hours later.

The aftermath…