VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson Arrested At LAX

March 6, 2017 4:08 PM

Former 1D-er Louis Tomlinson was arrested at LAX after a late night scuffle with a photographer in the baggage claim area.  From the video, it looks as though Louis is trying to prevent the photog from taking pictures of his girlfriend Eleanor.

When Louis turns his back to fight the photographer off, a women attacks Louis girlfriend and Louis runs to her aid, throwing the woman attacking his girlfriend to the ground.

Basically, a lot is happening here.  Louis was arrested for his actions and released hours later.

The aftermath…

More from Kelly McMann
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Vote Now
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live