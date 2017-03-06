The Chainsmokers Make History With 3 Simulataneous Top-10 Billboard Hits

Billboard released its newest Hot 100 list on Monday (dated March 18th), and our friends The Chainsmokers have made some history!

The Chainsmokers landed three songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 today!

“Something Just Like This” (featuring Coldplay) came in at number 5, “Paris” stayed even at number 7 and “Closer” (featuring Halsey) is still charting at number 10.

The trio of songs helped the duo of Alex and Drew become just the third duo or group ever with three simultaneous top 10s, following The Beatles and Bee Gees.

The Beatles charted three songs in the Top 10 in 1964, while the Bee Gees did the same feat when the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack was released in 1978.

You can read more on The Chainsmokers top three songs on Billboard here!