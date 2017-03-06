I. M. Healthy Soy Nut Butter RECALL

According to CNN —

Twelve people have become ill from E. coli as of Friday. Six of them have been hospitalized.

Four of the hospitalized patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. It can be life-threatening, although most people recover within a few weeks.

Health officials identified I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter as the likely cause of the outbreak. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are working with state and local officials to further investigate.

I.M. Healthy has issued a voluntary recall of its Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with a freshness date of August 30 or 31, 2018.

The CDC is not recommending eating or serving any I. M. Healthy brand soy nut butter (or products made with it) until the recall is resolved.