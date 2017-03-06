Could Netflix Be Giving Us More ‘Gilmore Girls’?

2016 was good for one thing, and pretty much one thing, only.

‘Gilmore Girls’ welcomed us back into their world of coffee, pop culture jokes and even more coffee, all thanks to Netflix.

Stars of the show Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham say it’s “hard to say” if there was going to be more episodes, but Netflix’s chief content officer has admitted that talks are taking place with the show’s creators.

Talks are very preliminary, so we should probably all rein in our hopes for a return to Stars Hollow any time soon.

Lauren Graham says she “would love it so much” and wants to do what’s best for the show.