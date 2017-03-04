Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 4, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. Paris-Chainsmokers

3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

4. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

5. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

6. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

7. This Town-Niall Horan

8. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

9. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

10. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

11. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

12. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

13. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

14. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

16. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

17. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

18. Play That Song-Train

19. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

20. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.