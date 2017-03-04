Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 4, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. Paris-Chainsmokers
3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
4. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
5. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
6. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
7. This Town-Niall Horan
8. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
9. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
10. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
11. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
12. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
13. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
14. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
16. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
17. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
18. Play That Song-Train
19. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
20. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
