Mom Asked To Breastfeed In Private At Lakewood Men’s Cuts

On Tuesday afternoon, Lauren and Dameyan Chambers went to Men’s Cuts in Lakewood.

While Dameyan was getting his haircut, Lauren was asked by the owner to go into the restroom and feed their daughter if a man walked in… because she didn’t want a male customer to feel uncomfortable.

She posted about the experience on Facebook Wednesday evening, and it’s since gone viral:

The owner of the Men’s Cuts, Mae Williams, who told Lauren to go into the restroom, didn’t know there was a state law allowing women to breastfeeding in public.

Now, some Cleveland moms are planning to protest in front of Men’s Cuts. According to the event’s Facebook page, a “nurse-in” is scheduled for Saturday at noon outside the salon.