Ellen Is Getting Her Own Game Show!

The hour-long NBC game show will be based on the games she plays on her talk show.

So far, “Ellen’s Game of Games” has landed 6 prime time episodes.

NBC’s description of the game show is: “Contestants, pulled right from the audience, will have to maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under immense pressure and face a gigantic plunge into the unknown.”

Ellen says it’s going to be “a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

There isn’t yet a premiere date for the series.