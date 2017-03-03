ClevelandFeed: Natural Wines, Cleveland Eats, & A Local Chef On The Food Network!

Here’s what to look forward to on the Cleveland foodie scene, thanks to our #ClevelandFeed expert, Jen Picciano of Cleveland 19 News and Cheftovers.
Like wine? Like to put healthy stuff in your bod? 2 of Zack Bruell’s restaurants (L’albatros Brasserie + Bar and Parallax) are rolling out a new wine menu for those who are interested in sipping wines with no yeast, bacteria, sugars, pesticides, etc:
Coming this fall: Cleveland Eats food festival at Tri C!
Also, if you’re lookin’ to catch some good TV this weekend, local chef Bac Nguyen of Ninja City and Bac will be on Food Network Guy Fieri‘s Guy’s Grocery Games!
Here’s more info on that:
Listen to our entire installment of this week’s #ClevelandFeed here: