Ohio Man Sick Of Getting Honked At, Files Lawsuit

NOBODY like to be honked at, but are you part of the problem? A man in Hubbard, Ohio has taken it to the next level and filed a lawsuit over harassing car honks. Garrick Krlich says that city officials and workers drive by his house honking, and it’s been going on for almost 10 years.

The man got his house at an auction, and found out it had been in the then-fire chief’s family for decades. After he won the bid, the fire-chief allegedly told him to back off from his bid, or become, “bitter enemies.”

So, the honking proves they have become enemies.

Why would you let that go 10 years?