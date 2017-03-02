Lorde Grows Up on New Album ‘Mellowdrama’

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier today Lorde debuted her new single “Green Light,” the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album Mellowdrama.

The New Zealand songstress appeared on Beats 1 this afternoon to discuss the new album which was co-produced with Jack Antonoff (fun., Bleachers).

“[Jack’s] so wonderful and totally understands me and is such a great listener,” said Lorde. “And this stuff that we’ve made I just really feel like we’ve pushed each other to make stuff that is better than anything either of us have ever done.”

Lorde’s first album dropped when she was just sixteen. At twenty, being on her own was part of figuring out what she wanted to say next.

“For me it was kind of about processing what I want to say next and I knew it just couldn’t be any old thing. It had to be really special and really singular and it couldn’t sound the same as the old stuff and there was a lot of discovery that went on,” she said.

“I moved out of home and all of a sudden I was kind of figuring out who am I when I’m alone? Who am I when I’m doing things just for myself?” she continued. “And I feel like you can really hear that on this record. There’s definitely moments where it’s like ‘Oh, she really went there.'”