Kesha: ‘I Had an Eating Disorder that Threatened My Life’

By Hayden Wright

It’s National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and Kesha has lent her voice to support the cause. The singer, whose public legal battle involves grim details of her struggle with weight, shared a testimonial on Twitter discussing her experience and urging sufferers to seek help.

“I had an eating disorder that threatened my life, and was very afraid to confront it,” she wrote. “I got sicker and the whole world kept telling me how much better I looked. That’s why I realized I wanted to be a part of the solution.”

In bombshell alleged emails from producer Dr. Luke, Kesha and her team were told: “A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.” Dr. Luke says that the emails were taken out of context.

Nevertheless, Kesha continues to use her unique (and still unresolved) position to advocate for others.

“It’s time to talk about eating disorders This #NEDAwareness Week, Get screened at http://nationaleatingdisorders.org/screening,” she wrote.