Justin Bieber Receives Celebrity Love for 23rd Birthday

By Robyn Collins

It was a happy birthday for Justin Bieber. On Wednesday (March 1), the popstar turned 23 and he got plenty of online love from his twitter followers and celebrity friends.

Bieber’s mom quoted words from a famous children’s book, Love You Forever, in a sweet tweet to her son.

🎶 I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always. As long as I'm living my baby you'll be @justinbieber! ❤️ #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber —

Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) March 01, 2017

And everybody from Usher, and manager ScooterBraun, to Diplo had kind words for the hitmaker.

Here are some of the best celebrity birthday tweets:

Happy Birthday @JustinBieber !! I'm proud of the man you've become. #JB23 —

Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) March 01, 2017

To another 23 years...keep shining your light onto the world . #jb23 #mybrother happy birthday @justinbieber https://t.co/Ev2rUV81HG —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) March 01, 2017

Happy bday the YOUNG ICON! justinbieber ! Bless up young 👑! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR… instagram.com/p/BRHHSSzAi3_/ —

DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) March 01, 2017

Happy birthday brother! Can't wait for Australia @justinbieber https://t.co/9Dt64rHQiW —

MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) March 01, 2017

@justinbieber Happy bday lil homie —

Dip (@diplo) March 01, 2017

Happy Birthday to my brother the young legend @justinbieber love you bro! https://t.co/1e6mhIwFjp —

DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 01, 2017

Happy birthday @justinbieber! Keep doing your thing & enjoying life #JB23 —

AKON (@Akon) March 01, 2017

Crazy to think I've know this kid for 7 years now, happy bday @justinbieber https://t.co/PneFRKzr8y —

Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 01, 2017

Happy birthday @justinbieber!!!!! Will never forget all the support you've given me this past year... forever grateful. Love you 💙 —

moxie raia (@yomoxie) March 01, 2017