B&B Appliance Is Going Out Of Business

One of Cleveland’s oldest and largest appliance stores is closing its doors after 93 years because they are no longer profitable.

According to cleveland.com —

The third-generation locally-owned business was founded by Max and Irvin Blumenthal in 1924. It started out as an auto supply company. During World War II, automotive parts were channeled to the war effort, so B & B switched its focus to selling appliances. After the war, appliances, radios, and then televisions became the core products.

“We are grateful to our dedicated employees and loyal customers who have been part of B & B over the last 93 years,” said Marc Blumenthal, 56, the company’s vice president and brother of the president.

The going-out-of-business inventory clearance sale is taking place at both locations in Euclid and Middleburg Heights.