MORE BBQ IS COMING TO CLE!

Owner Nav Singh is on track to open Ohio City BBQ on Lorain Ave. in the former Ohio City Tattoo spot by late April.

The “Memphis-themed restaurant with a ’60s decor” will be largely takeout to begin.

According to an article on clevescene.com, Nav said, “we’ll be doing real smoked Southern-style barbecue like ribs, brisket and sides like coleslaw and mac and cheese.”

Coming soon to that neighborhood: Forest City Shuffleboard and Xinji Noodle Bar.